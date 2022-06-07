Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19 for second time (Matt Rourke/AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a social media post.

This is the governor’s second time contracting the virus. Wolf had COVID-19 in December of 2020, as well.

According to a social media post, Wolf is experiencing mild symptoms. He told constituents he recently received his vaccine booster.

Wolf said he will be isolating at home according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

