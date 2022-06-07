Where to Go Winetasting in Napa Valley

After a lengthy renovation, Sonoma’s Kivelstadt Cellars has reopened with Chef Jennifer McMurry (formerly of Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen and Viola Restaurant) at the helm. Located at the intersection of Highway 12 and Broadway in Schellville, just south of Sonoma, the once-rundown eatery has been transformed into a sprawling wine garden, restaurant and showcase for its namesake winery. “Hidden gem” is definitely apropos for this secret Sonoma County experience where kids can roam, dogs have their own menu and there’s a tasting lounge for lip-smacking summer sippers like KC Labs Gravignon Blanc, made with sauvignon blanc and Gravenstein apples; Sparkling Chenin Blanc (light and bubbly); and Twice Removed Rosé.

SONOMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO