3 deaths linked to select Mobility Transfer Systems bed rails, regulators say

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned consumers Thursday to immediately stop using 285,000 Mobility Transfer Systems adult portable bed rails because of entrapment and injury risks that have resulted in three deaths since 2006.

The commission’s warning extends to the following 10 models:

Freedom Grip (model 501)

Freedom Grip Plus (model 502)

Freedom Grip Travel (model 505)

Reversible Slant Rail (model 600)

Transfer Handle (model 2025)

Easy Adjustable (model 2500)

30-Inch Security Bed Rail, single-sided (model 5075)

30-Inch Security Bed Rail – Extra Tall, single-sided (model 5075T)

30-Inch Security Bed Rail, double-sided (model 5085)

30-Inch Security Bed Rail – Extra Tall, double-sided (model 5085T)

According to a news release, the affected models were sold by Mobility Transfer Systems from 1992 to 2021, and by Metal Tubing USA Inc. in 2021 and 2022.

“CPSC evaluated the bed rails and found that consumers can become entrapped between the bed rail and mattress, or within portions of the bed rail itself, leading to asphyxia,” the independent federal agency stated.

The commission is also “assessing possible future action in this matter” against both companies because neither firm has agreed to either recall the bed rails or offer a consumer remedy.

To date, three people have died after becoming entrapped by the bedrails, including a 78-year-old woman in a Michigan assisted living facility in 2006; an 85-year-old man in an Oklahoma nursing home in 2007; and a 90-year-old disabled woman in California in 2013, the commission stated.

The affected bed rails were sold for between $30 and $170 by a variety of online retailers, including but not limited to Walmart.com, Amazon.com, MTSMedicalSupply.com, VitalityMedical.com and Alimed.com.

The commission advised consumers to immediately stop use, disassemble and dispose of the affected bed rails and to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.

