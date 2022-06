Kennis Croom, a Mississippi police officer in Meridian and nephew of former Mississippi State coach Sylvester Croom, was shot and killed on Thursday. The Meridian Star reported that Kennis Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was shot and killed during a domestic violence call around 5:30 p.m. in an incident where a woman also died. James E. Davis, the chief of the Jackson Police Department, released a statement honoring Kennis Croom’s service and dedication to the community, and offered condolences to the Croom family.

