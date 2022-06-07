The Penny Lane Coat Is Our Winter Heroine

When I think of sparkling, pearly white teeth, two things come to mind. The first is the iconic song from the Fairy OddParents episode where pop singer Chip Skylark sang the sparkly tooth brushing-centric anthem of my generation, "My Shiny Teeth and Me.” The second is how I’ve been dying to test out a water flosser for quite some time now. I haven’t always been the best at keeping up with a traditional flossing routine, so the allure of a potentially fun way to do a mundane task seemed right up my alley. The water flosser market has a few main players, but none seemed to really stand out to me. That’s until I found Burst's Water Flosser, an aesthetically pleasing and highly reviewed (over 1k) water flosser. I knew I had to try it out.

