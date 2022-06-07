ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Penny Lane Coat Is Our Winter Heroine

By Georgia Murray
Cover picture for the articleAt Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. The pandemic doubled our propensity for practical...

Refinery29

What Learning To Drive At 34 Is Really Teaching Me

In the summer of 2009, when I was 21, I drove down the M25 at 70 miles per hour, twice, in what I can only describe as my first real rite of adulthood. Forget snogging. Forget having sex. Forget going to university. This was it. I felt fast. I felt...
TRAFFIC
Refinery29

Bespectacled Beauty: TikTok’s Hack To Make Glasses & Eye Makeup Work

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. I used to hate wearing glasses, so much...
MAKEUP
Refinery29

7 Things Queer Refinery29 Editors Are Wearing To Pride This Year

One question that haunts many fashionable queer people come June is "What am I going to wear for Pride?" Whether it's your first parade or your hundredth, dressing for the biggest gay party in your city is a big deal. We suggest not leaving it all until super last minute — we know you do unless you're a queer Virgo — and start your wishlist now.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

The One Thing That Finally Got Me To Floss

When I think of sparkling, pearly white teeth, two things come to mind. The first is the iconic song from the Fairy OddParents episode where pop singer Chip Skylark sang the sparkly tooth brushing-centric anthem of my generation, "My Shiny Teeth and Me.” The second is how I’ve been dying to test out a water flosser for quite some time now. I haven’t always been the best at keeping up with a traditional flossing routine, so the allure of a potentially fun way to do a mundane task seemed right up my alley. The water flosser market has a few main players, but none seemed to really stand out to me. That’s until I found Burst's Water Flosser, an aesthetically pleasing and highly reviewed (over 1k) water flosser. I knew I had to try it out.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

A Beginner’s Guide To Reading Tea Leaves

The first time I was introduced to tea leaf readings was through Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban at the ripe age of 8. And I'll be honest — Professor Trelawney's reaction to finding out that Harry had "the grim" in his teacup (an omen of death) was a pretty scary scene for me at the time. But reading tea leaves isn't just a spooky part of your favourite fantasy franchise — it's a real practice, and a divination tool that's not just used by fictional wizards at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

