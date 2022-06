To those who behold them, mountains can exert an almost gravitational force. Scott Lewis let Mount Mansfield's pull him in. He learned to ski on its slopes, and, once an adult and a father, he refashioned his life away from Wall Street in order to orbit Mansfield's peak. Lewis hiked its trails and studied its topography with a joy that was palpable to those around him.

STOWE, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO