OSU to play double header for spot in Women’s College World Series finals
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Texas Longhorns pulled out a 5-0 win over No. 7 seed Oklahoma State in the Women’s College World Series semifinals Monday evening.
Texas’ victory forced a second game between the teams later Monday night, with the winner advancing to the championship series against defending national champion Oklahoma .Defending champs: Oklahoma Sooners headed to Women’s College World Series finals
Oklahoma State had won all four previous meetings with the Longhorns this season.
But Czech controlled the action. She walked three and struck out three.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0