City manager is Charlotte’s highest-paid government employee

City Manager Marcus Jones

CHARLOTTE — CBJ has put together a searchable database of the salaries for more than 7,300 city of Charlotte employees, more than 950 of whom earn six figures.

From city attorneys to police officers to airport shuttle bus operators, the average salary for city employees is more than $72,000.

The highest-paid city employee, with an annual salary of $379,587, is City Manager Marcus Jones. That figure is a 13.7% increase from 2019.

Next is Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis, with an annual salary of $282,635. That figure is a 9.8% increase from 2019.

Patrick Baker, city attorney; Brent Cagle, assistant city manager; and Haley Gentry, director of aviation, round out the top five highest-paid city employees.

