The man who stabbed another man in downtown Lakewood in 2020 has pled guilty to aggravated manslaughter, prosecutors say. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 9, 2022, Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, pled guilty before the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to Aggravated Manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz in Lakewood Township on August 31, 2020. At the time of his sentencing on August 5, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of thirty years New Jersey State Prison, which will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO