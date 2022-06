Easton is maxed out on the number of traditional liquor licenses available to the city, but a developer believes they have found a way to add one more. City council on Wednesday night approved a request from a subsidiary of Peron Development for a new economic development liquor license at the company’s new $15 million apartment building at 56 N. Third St., called The Seville.

EASTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO