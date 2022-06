PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today will be our first 110 degree day of the season in Phoenix!. Plan on temperature starting out in the 80s in the Phoenix metro and only going up from there. We will see that 110 around 4 p.m. this afternoon. High heat continues for the rest of the week with temperatures climbing. By Friday we will see a high of 113, and Saturday will be even worse with a high of around 114.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO