Boston, MA

JP makes Finals history as youngest player with five threes

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Poole continues to make history. The third-year pro added another accolade to his playoff shelf on Sunday night with a show-stopping performance in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, erupting for four second-half threes that stupefied the Boston Celtics. Poole’s behind-the-arc prowess broke records as the 22-year-old became...

www.nbcsports.com

The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice's staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NBC Sports

Celtics legend has amazing response to Draymond Green's 1980s NBA comments

Former Boston Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell knows what it's like to play in a physical NBA Finals. He was a key player in the 1984 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers -- a series that had its share of memorable rough-and-tumble moments, most notably the Kevin McHale clothesline of Kurt Rambis and Maxwell getting shoved from behind by James Worthy.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Draymond's mom goes off on Barkley, Perk for remarks about son

Draymond Green definitely got it from his mama. If you thought the Warriors veteran forward was outspoken, his mom doesn’t hold back when it comes to defending her son. Mary Babers-Green joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday and addressed her son’s, and the Warriors’, biggest haters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Grant Williams, Draymond Green get into it during Game 3

Grant Williams and Draymond Green brought their NBA Finals feud from San Francisco to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night. In the second quarter, Green fell to the floor in dramatic fashion after colliding with Williams. The embellishment worked in the Golden State Warriors' favor as Green drew a foul on the play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kendrick Perkins doesn't mince words on Draymond Green's Game 3 performance

Draymond Green had three times as many personal fouls (six) as points (two) in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors. In the aftermath of Game 2 of the series, in which Green attempted -- successfully, in some ways -- to bog down the Celtics with his usual antics, NBC Sports Boston analyst Kendrick Perkins wasn't the least bit impressed with anything the mercurial Golden State star did for an encore.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Source: Josh Harris would have paid $5 billion for the Broncos, if he knew that would get the deal done

The Broncos will sell for $4.65 billion. Some in league circles thought it would go for $5 billion. Per a source with knowledge of the dynamics, 76ers co-owner Josh Harris made it clear to those involved in the process that his group would pay $5 billion for the team, if they knew that $5 billion would get the deal done. However, Harris was not given that assurance.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Nia Long, Guy Fieri among many celebs at TD Garden for Game 3

The stars are out at TD Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. A number of celebrities are in attendance for the first Finals game in Boston since 2010. Among them is rapper Nelly, who's taking the stage at halftime, and NBC's The Voice finalist Michelle Brooks-Thompson, who's performing the National Anthem.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jazz will interview former NBA champion coach

The Utah Jazz are set for an extensive head coaching search to replace Quin Snyder, and one of the names they are targeting will be quite familiar. Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is on Utah’s list of candidates, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Vogel, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, is expected to interview for the Utah vacancy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Draymond Green responds to Cedric Maxwell's comments on physicality

The Boston Celtics had plenty to say about Draymond Green's Game 2 antics, but no one was more critical of the Golden State Warriors star than C's great Cedric Maxwell. Maxwell, a two-time NBA champion with Boston in 1981 and 1984, called out Green for instigating dust-ups with Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond Green provides Celtics with more bulletin board material

The Boston Celtics don't really need any more motivation at this point of the season. After all, they are just two victories away from defeating the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and securing the franchise's 18th championship. But if they're looking for any more fuel, perhaps some...
BOSTON, MA

