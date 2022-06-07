ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masks mandatory again for Sacramento schools

By Jeannie Nguyen
FOX40
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to spike in Sacramento County, the Sacramento City Unified School District brought back the mandatory mask mandate.

Health officials said the surge could continue going into the summer.

While Sacramento City Unified went back to masks on Monday, county health officials said it could be a smart thing for other organizations to follow their lead.

“We know that this most recent surge is caused by sub-variants of omicron,” Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said. “Our encouragement to everybody, especially for people that have conditions that put them at risk, is that when you go out into the public, that you wear a mask.”

For parent April Ybarra, who has two kids in the district, she said bringing back the mask mandate was a no-brainer.

However, she was frustrated with how long it took the district to come to this decision, especially at the end of the school year.

“If they had listened to what people were telling them and really focusing on the concerns, I think that we could’ve prevented some of these teachers having to take a leave toward the end of the school year,” Ybarra said.

But Superintendent Jorge Aguilar said it was a situation the district was constantly monitoring going into the Memorial Day weekend.

“There was a strong likelihood that we would reach those two thresholds after the Memorial Day holiday, and last Thursday, that’s exactly what happened. We hit that high category,” Aguilar said.

As far as what will happen come the fall semester, that is not known yet.

“We’re going to continue to monitor this information. We’re going to continue to look to Sacramento County Public Health,” Aguilar said.

County-wide, health officials said at this point masks are only a recommendation. They also recommend people be up-to-date on their vaccinations.

