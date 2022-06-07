ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harveys Lake, PA

High gas prices dock boat owners

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — We all know the price at the pump is through the roof. Because of it, some boat owners believe sunny days and joy rides might be few and far between this summer. "It's crazy. This has a 55-gallon tank and I didn't even fill...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 1

Related
Newswatch 16

Car buyers seek fuel-efficient options

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — We see a lot of big trucks and SUVs on the roads in our area, but with the rising costs to fill up their tanks, dealers say they're seeing more people coming in for a more fuel-efficient ride. Getting from point A to point B is...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Shavertown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Harveys Lake, PA
City
Bloomsburg, PA
Newswatch 16

Tips to get the most miles for your money

KINGSTON, Pa. — The phones are busy, and the service bays are full at T & F Tire Service in Kingston. Drivers are bringing their cars in for a summer tune-up, and many have fuel prices on their minds. "Some people will ask, well, what can we do to...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Aviation industry affected by gas prices

FORTY FORT, Pa. — It's time to fuel up for a flight at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort. Dom Monteleone is a pilot from Ocean City, New Jersey, here on a banner tow assignment. "The company I work for, we kind of just do tours all over...
FORTY FORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Dock#Vehicles#Grotto Pizza
CBS Pittsburgh

In Pennsylvania, attorney general lacks power to investigate price gouging at the gas pump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gasoline prices now average more than $5 a gallon, and oil companies post record profits this year, many suspect price-gouging at the pump. Pennsylvania has among the weakest laws in the nation when it comes to investigating and preventing price-gouging. Unlike some states, service stations here can raise gas prices multiple times a day, and the state attorney general has no stand-alone power to investigate price-gouging. Some state lawmakers say that must change."We're at over $5 a gallon," said Pennsylvania Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton. "This is getting insane. I could see it if these companies were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Feline freed from under hood of truck

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Paula Murphy and her grandchildren were going to do some shopping at the Walmart in Bloomsburg. As they walked into the store, they heard a suspicious noise coming from a nearby truck. "I heard a noise, and I was like, 'There is a cat in this...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

LCE: 15 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors, other violations

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the appropriate charges filed. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Gas Price
biz570.com

Gas boom reboot predicted

An area law firm that has built a solid practice representing gas drilling companies in Pennsylvania is predicting a resumption of the gas boom following the COVID-19 slowdown. Pennsylvania is the second highest-producer of natural gas in the country, thanks to the Marcellus shale, where gas companies are employing hydraulic...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Frances Slocum State Park short on lifeguards

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — With the car packed up and the swimsuits on, some were ready to hit the pool at Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township. Unfortunately, it's not available this Wednesday afternoon. A sign on the gate reads "Open Weekends Only." "We work on weekends, so...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Rig takes down wires, knocks out power

BLAKELY, Pa. — A busy road in Lackawanna County was shut down Friday morning because of a downed utility pole. A tractor-trailer crashed into the pole along Main Street in the Peckville section of Blakely and took wires down. Teressa Lach works at Joe's Beerman across the street and...
BLAKELY, PA
Newswatch 16

Carbondale Famers market heads outdoors

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The Carbondale Farmers Market has moved outside for the summer. The farmer's market along Fallbrook Street provides fresh produce, honey, and even plants. Vendors at the market accept SNAP benefits, and eligible customers get an extra $20 in produce per week. The Carbondale Farmers Market runs...
CARBONDALE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport man incarcerated after crack deal

Williamsport, Pa. —A man is being held on $85,000 bond after detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said he was involved in a transaction for crack. Joshua Serrano, 33, of Williamsport allegedly sold $160 worth of the substance as investigators watched from an unknown location. It was discovered Serrano was in possession of the marked bills and more crack upon his arrest, police said. Serrano was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Serrano is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on June 20 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy