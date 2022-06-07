ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

PERSISTENCE PAYS OFF IN LCSO ARREST OF NEW JERSEY FELONY OFFENDER

Cover picture for the articleIt has been said that persistence and perspiration make an unbeatable combination for success. That certainly seemed to be the case when the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Jersey State Police teamed up and worked closely to arrest Fornice Gary Boatner...

39 ARRESTS IN ONE NIGHT IN EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY-FACTS OF THE ARRESTS

On Thursday MCPR posted a story about all the Montgomery County Constable Precincts in the county converging on East Montgomery County for a TASK Force. After looking at the comments we became aware that most thought this was a ticket-writing affair. It was not!. The purpose was to get unsafe drivers, fugitives, and drivers who thought it was ok to transport drugs in their vehicles. Many cars were towed that night, some of those were not arrested but were simply drivers with no driver’s license and no insurance. Several readers thought this was excessive. How many readers have ever been in a crash with a driver with no insurance or driver’s license and had to foot the bill for damages or the deductible? Then turn around and say the police are not doing their job letting these drivers on the roads of Montgomery County. Several other arrests involved drugs. There were several intoxicated drivers removed from the roads that night. All the traffic stops were done for a reason, probable cause, paper plates, brake lights out, and no license plate. One of those no license plates resulted in the arrest of the driver driving a stolen vehicle. A brake light may be a simple thing, many were just told about it, and a few got a warning. Now you know about it and have time to repair it before your next vehicle inspection when you may not have the cash right then and get turned down due to that equipment not functioning. Then the warrants, one person wanted on charges from out of state who thought he could hide out in Texas and not be bothered. Felon in possession of a firearm, a parole violator wanted by TDCJ, a warrant for a person who had attempted to take a weapon from an officer, injury to a child, and several persons arrested with meth. Yes, there were arrests for possession of marijuana, and yes the Montgomery County District Attorney still takes those charges. Montgomery County is not Harris County, think about that one. Constable Hayden said this is not the last time he plans an operation like this. The other Constables agree, and they have also done several of these with much success. Reserve Deputies from Constable Hayden’s Office also worked the street as well as worked inside the office processing the arrestees; the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dispatched 4 transport vans to assist in taking the arrestees to the county jail, freeing up Deputies to hit the streets instead of having to travel to Conroe to drop off the subjects.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
65 DEPUTIES CONVERGE ON EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY –RESULT 39 ARRESTS

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden invited deputies from the other precincts to Precinct 4 Wednesday for a Multi-Agency Task Force. Sixty-Five Deputies from Precinct 1, 2, 3, and Precinct 5 met in Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn’s Courtroom to set out the plan for the night. At 7 pm they hit the streets looking for traffic violators. The night started out with two pursuits, one on I-69 near SH 99 which ended quickly, and another on the north side of the Precinct which ended in Liberty County with an arrest. In all, there were 304 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 77 citations being issued and 239 warnings issued. With that 35 vehicles were towed and there were 39 arrests. Those arrests included warrant arrests and new charge arrests. There were at least 6 DWI arrests with the first one just after 7 pm on Fostoria Road. Hayden invited Precinct 4 Commissioner Elect Matt Gray to ride with one of the units to see what all his deputies encountered on a daily basis. Gray said he learned a lot and could view some of the issues with roads and drainage in the county. Several other Precincts recently held the same type of event clearing many warrants and making the Montgomery County Roads safer. Once the arrests were made, they were processed at the Precinct 4 Office and a Jail Van was dispatched from Conroe to transport the prisioners.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Driver charged with intoxication assault in prison van crash that injured 4

A driver has been charged after four people, including an inmate, were injured in a severe crash involving a prison transport van. Ian Morris, 27, was found to be at fault in the crash. He is charged with two counts of intoxication assault, which is a felony. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-45, approaching Willis near FM-1097. According to Conroe police, Morris, who was driving a red truck, spun out on the freeway and came to a stop. Police said alcohol contributed to the crash. That’s when a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport van slammed into the truck. There were two correctional officers, one sergeant, and one inmate inside the van at the time of the crash. As of Wednesday afternoon, the inmate and one officer were still in the hospital. The other two guards were treated and released on Tuesday. The van was leaving UTMB in Galveston, and the inmate was being transported to the Skyview Unit in Rusk, Texas. The spokesperson said additional security had been added to the van and confirmed that three guards were on board at the time of the crash.
CONROE, TX
Man who raps about robbing ATMs arrested for robbing ATM

A man who raps about robbing ATMs was arrested for robbing an ATM. Ladesion Riley, 30, was one of four people arrested in Tennessee on Monday. The Nashville Police Department says the four carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine.
NASHVILLE, TN
SEVERAL UNRESTRAINED CHILDREN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRASH

Wednesday evening at 6:44 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable and a Splendora Patrol unit came upon a crash that had just occurred at Fostoria Road and I-69. East Montgomery County Fire responded along with Splendora Police and multiple other units. Multiple ambulances were requested due to the number of persons involved in the crash. According to Splendora Police, a 2022 Nissan SpecialtyVan with five people was southbound on the I-69 feeder at Fostoria Road. As the driver entered the intersection she slammed into a 2007 Toyota with three children and a driver that was westbound on Fostoria from I-69. The impact caused Toyota to flip. The female driver from Houston who had no insurance or driver’s license did not have the children properly restrained. All three children who varied in age from 4 to 6 were seriously injured. One small boy who was in an unsecured child seat only received a scratch. The other two children were not restrained at all. One child who was transported in critical condition suffered a severe tongue injury after she bit her tongue. The other child was unconscious when units arrived. That child remains in critical condition at Kingwood Hospital. Only one person in the van suffered minor injuries. Splendora Police are attempting to determine which vehicle actually ran the red light and are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Splendora Police Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Traffic Stop Leads to a Foot Pursuit

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 4:22 PM, Walker County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a traffic violation on a maroon passenger car traveling northbound on IH 45 by mile maker 121. A Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle continued to speed up. The driver continued to speed off and exited FM 1696 and goes back on IH 45 south in an attempt to evade. The vehicle then came to a sudden stop by the southbound shoulder of mile marker 122 at which time the passenger exits the vehicle and fled into the woods on foot. The driver remained and was detained and secured at the location. The passenger is described as a Hispanic passenger who was last seen wearing a blue Dallas Maverick shirt and blue jeans. 24-year-old, Zhadanair Smith, was placed in custody and transported to the Walker County Jail for Evading Arrest with Vehicle (Third Degree Felony). The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is assisting in this ongoing investigation and will not be releasing any further information at this time. Sheriff McRae would like to thank all agencies that assisted; Huntsville Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Constables, and Emergency Management.
WALKER COUNTY, TX
WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER CRASH ON I-45

Just after 2:30 pm Thursday a female in her 30s slammed into the rear of a box truck on I-45 southbound just south of Woodlands Parkway. She was unrestrained and was ejected onto the freeway. She was transported in critical condition to Hermann Memorial Hospital in the Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Special Weather Statement

Severe Weather Alert Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: The combination of near record high temperatures and high dewpoints. will produce increasingly dangerous heat index values between 100 and. 106 degrees today. With near record high temperatures persisting in. the Friday through...
HOUSTON, TX

