Yuma, AZ

News 11 Weather Authority: Excessive heat coming

By Rob Fram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We start off the 1st full week of the month of June with near normal to above normal temperature readings....

More heat through the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will continue to heat up. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for the dangerously hot conditions we'll be experiencing in the Desert Southwest. Our afternoon highs will be hotter than what we felt so far this week with even...
YUMA, AZ
First Alert Forecast: The Heat is here!

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The first excessive heat event of the season is now upon us as high pressure strengthens across the region before reaching its peak intensity Friday into Saturday. High temperatures this afternoon are expected to top out at around 110 degrees with the hottest days then occurring Friday through Sunday with widespread readings of 110 to 115 degrees across the lower deserts.
YUMA, AZ
Helicopter Goes Down Near Palo Verde; 2 Military Crash in 2 Days

PALO VERDE — A second military aircraft in two days went down over Imperial County airspace, with all four members of an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter crew surviving the crash in the Palo Verde area on Thursday evening, June 9. Just a day before, around midday Wednesday, June 8, five...
PALO VERDE, CA
City
Yuma, AZ
Conserve Alert in effect Friday through Sunday due to expected heat wave

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial Irrigation District will be issuing a Conserve Alert on Friday, June 10, through Sunday evening, June 12, as the National Weather Service has forecasted high temperatures in the IID service area during this period. In issuing an Excessive Heat Warning, the weather service calls for...
ENVIRONMENT
Four injured in Navy helicopter crash near California-Arizona border

EL CENTRO, Calif., (KLAS) — Emergency responders from Naval Air Facility El Centro and the Imperial County, CA sheriff’s department are on the scene of another military aircraft crash north of Yuma along the California-Arizona border. Cmdr. Zach Harrell of Naval Air Forces confirms at approximately 6 p.m.,...
EL CENTRO, CA
#Temperature
Firefighters responding to reports of another military aircraft down in Imperial County

The Imperial County Fire Department has confirmed it is responding to a downed aircraft near the site of Wednesday's Osprey crash. Military officials confirmed that they've received reports it is a military aircraft. The crash happened near Palo Verde about 35 miles north of Yuma, not far from the site of Wednesday's crash that killed The post Firefighters responding to reports of another military aircraft down in Imperial County appeared first on KESQ.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
BREAKING: Military Aircraft Goes Down Near Glamis

GLAMIS — A military aircraft has crashed in the vicinity of Highway 78 and Coachella Canal Road in the northeast end of the county near the Glamis area, both Imperial County fire personnel and a Navy spokesperson confirmed. Little other confirmed information was available as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday,...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Weather
Environment
NWS
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Riverside County near Salton Sea

Southland residents were treated to a bit of a shock Wednesday morning when an Earthquake struck near a small Riverside City.The quake, reportedly magnitude 31. according to the United States Geological survey, struck at 7:41 a.m near the Salton Sea Beach, east of Borrego Springs. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury as a result of the earthquake. 
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
700K YRMC patients impacted by data leak

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) said it mailed letters to thousands of patients whose information may have been involved in a recent cybersecurity incident. On April 25, 2022, YRMC identified a ransomware incident affecting some internal systems. Upon detecting the incident, YRMC shared with News...
YUMA, AZ
Aviation Crash in Imperial County Kills 5 Camp Pendleton Marines

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
CBS 13 Sports: Local LOI Roundup

A number of local athletes signed their college letters of intent over the past few weeks to play at the next level. YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A busy prep sports season comes to an end and a number of local athletes are taking their talents to the next level. A tip of the cap goes out to Yuma Catholic's Austin Rush who will attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The Shamrocks Jase Barksdale commits to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Brawley sends a trio of talent to the next level including baseball standouts Elijah Saiza and Elijah Salgado to Hope International. Brawley track star Isabella Reballar is headed to Chapman University. Congratulations to all of our local talent, we wish you nothing but the best in your very bright futures!
YUMA, AZ
U.S. NAVY confirms NAVY helicopter down; all 4 crewmembers survived

PALO VERDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Navy confirmed an MH-60S Seahawk crashed near El Centro, Calif. Thursday at approximately 6 p.m. while conducting a routine training flight from Naval Air Facility El Centro. The Navy said all four of the air crew on board survived the crash and...
EL CENTRO, CA
Small earthquake rattles area west of Salton Sea

The US Geological Survey reported a 3.1 Magnitude earthquake Thursday morning south of the Coachella Valley. The small tremor was reported at 7:41 a.m. centered in an unpopulated area 9 miles west of Salton City at a depth of 1.1 miles. The quake was centered near the Clark Fault which is within the San Jacinto The post Small earthquake rattles area west of Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
SALTON CITY, CA

