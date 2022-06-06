Cabrillo Park Open during Irrigation Renovation

Cabrillo Park’s playground, basketball court, and tennis court will be open during the irrigation renovation through July 4, 2022. Areas closed to the public will be fenced during the construction of the project through August 31, 2022. Cabrillo Park is located at 1820 E. Fruit Street in the City of Santa Ana.

If you have any questions, please contact Public Works Construction at 714-647-5074. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for understanding.