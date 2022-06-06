ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Cabrillo Park Open during Irrigation Renovation

Santa Ana, California
Santa Ana, California
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdtRX_0g2ZUKNR00

Cabrillo Park’s playground, basketball court, and tennis court will be open during the irrigation renovation through July 4, 2022. Areas closed to the public will be fenced during the construction of the project through August 31, 2022. Cabrillo Park is located at 1820 E. Fruit Street in the City of Santa Ana.

If you have any questions, please contact Public Works Construction at 714-647-5074. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for understanding.

Comments / 0

Related
newsantaana.com

New water rules now in effect in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana City Council approved reduction actions for a Level 2 Water Supply Shortage on June 7, 2022, asking all Santa Ana residents to lower their water use by following water conservation practices and for businesses to improve their water use processes. While there is no current water supply emergency for Santa Ana, the resolution was adopted to comply with the State’s requirements and help protect future water supplies.
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach breaks ground on cobblestones replacement

Laguna Beach demolished the area of Main Beach Park known as the Cobblestones after city staffers determined the surface was a public safety hazard and couldn’t wait until a planned renovation of the entire park next year. The City Council voted 3-2, Councilmember George Weiss and Toni Iseman dissented,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Government
getnews.info

Venice Long Beach – The new home of the Lion

North Cyprus, are you ready to host a bigger version of the VENETIAN Hotel Las Vegas right here in our island? The choice has already been made for you. Santa isn’t coming to town; rather, a new city comes to Long Beach, Iskele. Located in one of the nicest and most serene beaches in the whole island of Cyprus, Long Beach, Iskele (recommended in FORBES as the number 1 buy for beach properties) is the newest rendezvous and looks like DEMs Construction is about to rent down the old town while erecting a capital in our island.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Beloved Newport Beach teacher receives big show of support

A beloved Newport Beach teacher was learning just how much the school, students and parents care about her and believe she's so special after she announced she would not be finishing the school year due to a serious illness. Whether she's face first in a mound of whipped cream or passing out her own books to encourage Newport Beach students to read, teacher Elle Smith is a Mariners Elementary School legend. "Every family that has had her just idolizes her. They just can't believe all the work that she puts in each day. She's the last one her every day. I sometimes...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KCET

New Orange County Park Space is a Gathering Space for Indigenous Americans

"A People’s Guide to Orange County" is an alternative tour guide that documents sites of oppression, resistance, struggle and transformation in Orange County, California. The following series of stories explores moments of resistance and social activism despite Orange County's reputation for its conservatism. Indigenous oral histories relate that, long...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
goodwordnews.com

2022 Orange County Primary Election Live Results

Orange County Dist. Atti. On Wednesday, Todd Spitzer appeared poised to win re-election and avoid a November runoff in a race that was in many ways a test of the county’s appetite for criminal justice reform. Early results Wednesday showed Spitzer had a significant 45-percentage-point lead over second-place contender...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation#Cabrillo#Fruit#Urban Construction#Public Works Construction
spectrumnews1.com

Costa Mesa claims 2 of California's cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Most Michelin starred restaurants are special occasion kinds of visits: engagements, promotions or milestone birthday celebrations. But two Costa Mesa restaurants have made a recent list, curated by food magazine Chef’s Pencil, that may make the cut for more casual visits. The magazine dug...
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Farmer John meatpacking plant in Vernon to close

A longtime staple of the Los Angeles community will close its doors next year, citing escalating costs to operate. The Farmer John meatpacking plant, located in Vernon for more than 90 years, is expected to cease all operations in the early part of 2023 as the parent company, Smithfield Foods, Inc., plans to move most of their business located on the West Coast to different regions."Smithfield is taking these steps due to the escalating cost of doing business in California," a statement released early Friday morning said. They said that customers on the West Coast would still receive services and product from...
VERNON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
dailytitan.com

Orange County teen becomes primary write-in candidate

It’s the morning of the 2022 California primary elections and Leon Sit is nervous. The 19-year-old from North Tustin has a lot riding as he not only prepares for a final exam, but waits to find out if he will become an official candidate for California’s State Assembly in the 59th District.
Channelocity

Most expensive neighborhoods in Long Beach--would you live here?

(Kirk Wester/Adobe Stock Images) Long Beach, California is not just a favorite name drop in rapper Snoop Dogg's lyrics, but it's also one of the biggest cities in California. "Long Beach has a 2020 population of 452,917. The average household income in Long Beach is $86,806 with a poverty rate of 16.83%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,324 per month, and the median house value is $556,100. The median age in Long Beach is 34.9 years, 34.2 years for males, and 35.6 years for females."
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Mexican footbridge collapses during inaugural walk by mayor

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream Tuesday when the span collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully. The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Meteor Streaks Across Pomona Sky

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A meteor streaking across the sky was captured on video in the city of Pomona around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022.… Read more "Meteor Streaks Across Pomona Sky"
CBS LA

OCSD, OCFA respond to alleged Coastal Fire 'chopper controversy'

The Orange County Sheriff's Department and Orange County Fire Authority issued a joint statement Thursday, responding to allegations that a long-standing rivalry between the two agencies caused a lessened response to May's Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel. The fire, which burned over 200 acres and torched 20 homes and is speculated to have been caused by a downed SoCal Edison wire, began on May 11, and was not completely contained until May 17. Locals were quick to ask why there was only one water-dropping aircraft on scene, as the Sheriff's Department used to have a pair of helicopters used for firefighting on...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
localemagazine.com

How to Have a Relaxing Self-Care Day in Costa Mesa

6 Stops in Costa Mesa for When You Just Need a Moment to Yourself. Self-care is more than face masks and bubble baths; it’s about showing love to all parts of yourself. Whether that be going for a walk to clear your mind, fueling your body with a healthy meal or connecting with your spirit through breathwork, self-care is a key component to experiencing a happy life and unlocking the best version of you! Here’s how you can escape the everyday stresses and enjoy a relaxing self-care day in Costa Mesa. Self-Care in Costa Mesa.
COSTA MESA, CA
Santa Ana, California

Santa Ana, California

125
Followers
310
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Santa Ana /ˌsæntə ˈænə/ (Spanish for 'Saint Anne') is the second most populous city and the county seat of Orange County, California, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The United States Census Bureau estimated its 2019 population at 332,318, making Santa Ana the 57th-most populous city in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy