A Madison County mother and son are among four suspects charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred outside of an O’Fallon, Illinois restaurant on May 22. Nathan Smith, 17, of Collinsville and two other co-defendants who are both 18 years of age and from Cahokia Heights were charged with first degree murder on the evening of May 31, per court documents.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO