ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tessa Neefjes takes out Gravel World Series Millau race

By Simone Giuliani
Cycling News
Cycling News
 4 days ago

Tessa Neefjes took the overall women’s victory at the Millau round of the Trek UCI Gravel World Series , with the Giant Liv Benelux Offroad Team rider coming over the line with a clear margin to Jade Treffeisen (Team Embrace the World) to take out the first European round of the new series.

The pair were untouchable in the 130km race in the Aveyron region of France, stretching out a gap to their rivals as they rode together before Neefjes got away. The Dutch rider came over the line alone completing the loop with 2000m of elevation gain, that started and finished in Millau, in 5 hours, thirty six minutes and fifty three seconds.

“I really loved the Wish One Gravel Race course. It was a wonderful combination of road cycling, mountain biking, beach racing and a bit of cyclo-cross," said Neefjes.

"It started with a big climb, there was another gravel climb and at the end there were some more technical parts. I went up the last climb with a German rider [Treffeisen], who I was able to shake off on a kind of slope just before the finish."

Treffeisen crossed through the finish under the towering Millau Viaduct 1:32 later, while nearly 15 minutes had passed before third placed Emma Porter made it to the finish. Then it was Pauline Sabin (Wish One Racing) in fourth overall, while the French rider also came first in the 40-44 category.

The race is the third in the new UCI Gravel World Series, with the first places having taken place in Bongabon, Philippines in April with Melisa Jane Jaroda winning the women’s overall. The second was in Nannup, Australia where Maria Madigan made it three victories in the row at the long-running Seven gravel race.

The next round of the UCI Gravel World Series is later this month, on June 18, in  Świeradów-Zdrój, Poland before the racing moves onto the United States, in Fayetteville on June 25.

The events are qualifiers for the UCI Gravel World Championships.

Results - Top ten women overall
Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Tessa Neefjes (Giant Liv Benelux Offroad Team) 5:36:53
2 Jade Treffeisen (Team Embrace The World) 0:01:32
3 Emma Porter 0:14:52
4 Pauline Sabin (Wish One Racing) 0:17:42
5 Marie-Louise Biard (Wish One Racing) 0:19:17
6 Virginia Cancelliere (Orbea Factory Team) 0:23:14
7 Madeleine Nutt (Team Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus 0:34:09
8 Charlotte Simond 0:42:01
9 Solene Flurian 0:42:44
10 Marie Lagershausen (Team Embrace the World) 0:59:43

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Here is the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational London

It’s been the foundation of nearly everything written, spoken and otherwise uttered about the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The idea from its inception is that these tournaments would be limited-field, 54-hole, no-cut events but, most importantly, that they would be contested for massive prize money payouts. On Saturday at The Centurion Club outside of London, that will come to fruition for the first time when a winner of the inaugural tournament emerges and is awarded the largest payday in pro golf history—$4 million.
GOLF
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy