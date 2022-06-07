ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-congressman from Philly pleads guilty in ballot stuffing case

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former congressman from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges related to fraudulently stuffing ballot boxes for Democratic candidates between...

Pennsylvania pulls gay pioneer's marker over 1993 interview

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A roadside historical marker installed less than a year ago to honor a gay rights pioneer has been removed after a Pennsylvania senator complained about an online history describing the man’s memories of his early sexual encounter with a younger boy. The marker in honor of Richard Schlegel was taken down June 3 from its location outside his former home in Harrisburg. The decision was in response to Republican state Sen. John DiSanto's charge that Schlegel’s remarks were “reprehensible and would be considered criminal, regardless of sexual orientation.” Schlegel was fired in July 1961 from a civilian job with the Army after his adult sexual activities surfaced. He appealed but the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take the case.
Pair rescued after fall into chocolate tank at candy plant

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania. The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the two people work for an outside contracting firm and it’s not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank. It wasn’t clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.
