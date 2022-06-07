Pennsylvania governor tests positive for coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A roadside historical marker installed less than a year ago to honor a gay rights pioneer has been removed after a Pennsylvania senator complained about an online history describing the man’s memories of his early sexual encounter with a younger boy. The marker in honor of Richard Schlegel was taken down June 3 from its location outside his former home in Harrisburg. The decision was in response to Republican state Sen. John DiSanto's charge that Schlegel’s remarks were “reprehensible and would be considered criminal, regardless of sexual orientation.” Schlegel was fired in July 1961 from a civilian job with the Army after his adult sexual activities surfaced. He appealed but the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take the case.

