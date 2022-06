With just over 150 days until the midterms, it’s clear that the state of the economy and inflation will be the key issues motivating voters come the fall. According to the latest Ipsos poll, 83 percent of Americans believe that the economy is "either an extremely or very important issue in determining how they will vote." In the same poll, 80 percent of Americans say the same about inflation and 74% say the same about gas prices. When asked to rank issues of importance, inflation and the economy led the poll with a combined 40% with gun violence and abortion ranking well below at 17 percent and 12 percent.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO