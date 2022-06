MEQUON, Wis. - Police were on the scene of a crash in Mequon Wednesday night, June 8 at Port Washington Road and Highland. The crash involved two cars. Police say a maroon vehicle struck and sheared off the temporary pole used to support the overhead traffic signals on the southwest corner of the intersection, causing the traffic signals to fall and hang precariously low over Port Washington Road.

MEQUON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO