New York mayor calls 911 after relative overhears men talk about shooting

By Graeme Massie
 2 days ago

New York Mayor Eric Adams called 911 after a female relative overheard three men talking about a shooting as she arrived at a Manhattan ferry port.

The mayor, a retired NYPD captain, said he called the city’s police department after the relative phoned him and asked him what she should do about it, and he advised her to also call 911.

Mr Adams said the relative had got off a ferry in the city and was waiting for him to pick her up on Sunday when she saw three men in hoodies and heard one of them saying something along the lines of “Don’t  shoot until you get inside.”

“A family member was at the ferry, and we were going to pick her up, I was en route to pick her up. And while she was waiting, three men walked in with hoodies on,” said Mr Adams on Monday.

“And yesterday was very hot, and they had hoodies on. And she overheard one of them state something to the tune of, ‘Don’t shoot until you get inside.’”

NYPD officers responded to Pier 79 near W. 39th Street and Twelfth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen.“When we got to the ferry, my security team and I went to the boat and said, ‘Don’t let the boats move out.’

“Police responded and did a canvass of the area, and now they’re going to continue the investigation.”

The New York Daily News said that Mr Adams was tipped off by his sister, although a City Hall spokesperson told The New York Post that it was a different female relative.

IN THIS ARTICLE
