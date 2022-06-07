Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Beaver HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY LOWER TERRAIN AREAS SUCH AS PALO DURO CANYON STATE PARK AND THE CANADIAN RIVER VALLEY COULD HAVE TEMPERATURES APPROACHING 110 * WHAT...Temperatures of 105 to 107 expected. Lower terrain areas such as Palo Duro Canyon State Park and the Canadian River Valley could have temperatures approaching 110. * WHERE...Eastern third of the Oklahoma Panhandle and the eastern Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

BEAVER COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO