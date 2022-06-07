ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Stanton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Beaver HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY LOWER TERRAIN AREAS SUCH AS PALO DURO CANYON STATE PARK AND THE CANADIAN RIVER VALLEY COULD HAVE TEMPERATURES APPROACHING 110 * WHAT...Temperatures of 105 to 107 expected. Lower terrain areas such as Palo Duro Canyon State Park and the Canadian River Valley could have temperatures approaching 110. * WHERE...Eastern third of the Oklahoma Panhandle and the eastern Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley, Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Deaf Smith; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY LOWER TERRAIN AREAS SUCH AS PALO DURO CANYON STATE PARK AND THE CANADIAN RIVER VALLEY COULD HAVE TEMPERATURES APPROACHING 110 * WHAT...Temperatures of 105 to 107 expected. Lower terrain areas such as Palo Duro Canyon State Park and the Canadian River Valley could have temperatures approaching 110. * WHERE...Central Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest and north central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado East central Crowley County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 610 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Arlington, or 24 miles north of La Junta, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Cheraw, Blue Lake and Arlington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO

