Earlier this week, Senators Lummis and Gillibrand introduced new legislation to regulate the crypto space, and most of the headlines focused on the “win” for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). If the bill is approved in its current form, it would allow the CFTC to oversee more crypto assets, as many of them would be considered commodities.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO