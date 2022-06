TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Maybe you like American muscle, or something a bit more exotic like a Ferrari. Whatever your interest may be, they try to have it at Mecum. "We have a pretty eclectic collection of cars that you would see at our auctions. Regardless of what you're looking for and most importantly the size of your pocketbook, there's something for you at a Mecum auction. We'll probably sell some cars here in Tulsa as low as $5000 to $10000," said Dave Magers, CEO of Mecum Auctions.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO