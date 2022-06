Torrey Shoaff may be the poster child, so to speak, for the impact that investment firms are having on the local housing market. Shoaff, a veteran with 10 years of service and owner of Wally Hatchet’s restaurant on Summer Avenue, was outbid five times for different homes he was trying to buy in Bartlett. He had to move into an RV parked at Agricenter International while his frustrating search for a home dragged on, but eventually decided he just wouldn’t be able to get a Bartlett house, so he bought one in Eads in Fayette County.

BARTLETT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO