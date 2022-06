After the conclusion of the Edmonton Oilers’ season on Monday at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche, the organization held the standard media availability and wind-down, customary of teams at the conclusion of their season, where new details emerge about the current state of the organization. Wednesday was no different, with news coming out that none of Edmonton’s injured players need surgery, and that Oilers GM Ken Holland will address his goaltending, but didn’t seem too enthusiastic about forward Jesse Puljujarvi’s expiring contract and arbitration eligibility. Intriguing as those storylines are, there is plenty more as it comes to the Oilers’ offseason to-do list, including the head-coaching position, forward Evander Kane and free-agent forward Andrei Kuzmenko.

