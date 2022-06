ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More rain is going to fall on Southeast Alasska, the North Gulf Coast and Southcentral Alaska as we head into Thursday. Easterly waves out of Western Canada and low pressure circulating in the Gulf of Alaska will pump moisture over these areas through the start of the weekend, but it doesn’t appear any locations will see more than a one half to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation.

1 DAY AGO