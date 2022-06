More than four decades ago, an idea was brought forward in conjunction with the success of a local American Legion baseball program. That idea morphed into a dream that further morphed, over five years, into a reality 40 years ago this summer. The dream became Bear Stadium in 1982, and this coming weekend the community and its American Legion baseball family will celebrate a facility and program that has been a pre-eminent fixture statewide and nationally over the years.

BOYERTOWN, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO