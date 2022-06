Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer was handily reelected Tuesday, fending off challenges from three opponents to earn another term as the county’s top prosecutor. Spitzer was challenged in the race by Democratic-endorsed candidate Pete Hardin, a former federal and state prosecutor, as well as Bryan Chehock, an attorney for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and former Orange County prosecutor Michael Jacobs.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO