GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple people have been injured in a reported shooting Friday afternoon at the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, according to police. The shooting occurred at 12:10 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Eastridge Mall. Gastonia Police said they are still working to determine if the shooting happened inside or outside the mall.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO