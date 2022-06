Helen W. Nash, born May 23, 1929, in Dyer County, Newbern, TN. She passed away in the comfort of hospice care at Summerhouse Beau Ridge Memory Care Facility in Ridgeland, MS on June 4, 2022. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Chestley Delee Nash of Vicksburg, MS; her father, Lawrence Worley, and her mother, Ludie Worley of Dyer County Newbern, TN; and one great-granddaughter,

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO