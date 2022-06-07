ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘It’s getting worse’: Spokane business owners demand action for the city’s homeless crisis

By Vanessa Perez
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFBC0_0g2ZM43O00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane businesses are calling on city leaders to take immediate action on the homeless crisis. They say too many families feel unsafe shopping downtown and the homeless population has put their businesses at risk.

A group of businesses and developers took out an ad in Sunday’s Spokesman Review, calling on city officials to “get off the sidelines and take action immediately.”

While businesses say they know there are no easy solutions to the solving the homeless problem, they still want to see city leaders step up.

Businesses say they want to see solutions that include new shelters and a camping ordinance that will clean up Spokane.

“It’s getting worse we’re at a precipice right now you know what do we want to be? What kind of town do we want to be? How do we want to deal with this?,” Spokane Boxing owner Rick Welliver said.

Welliver opened his downtown location six years ago.

“This building is 80 percent vacant but they’re still out there, and they shower here, and they come in here for water, and occasionally if they need some extra money for work–I let them work, but it’s more prevalent. I have customers that have to walk out underneath those railroad tracks, and they’re scared because people are living there,” Welliver said.

Businesses say there should be a collaborative approach that focuses on the root cause and addresses gaps in the system.

Welliver says he wants to see there be a Spokane-specific model created that will give results.

“We need to recreate the will our city politicians and need to quit looking at Seattle and Portland and saying this is the model. It’s not the model. We need to create a model and say this works,” Welliver said.

Camp Hope near I-90 is growing by the day. The Spokane Homeless Coalition says it’s currently the largest encampment in the state.

Advocates say they look forward to the potential business involvement.

“We’re not going to meaningfully address homelessness we’re not going to move the needle until we get our larger community involved,” The Spokane Homeless Coalition leader Maurice Smith said.

For Smith, solutions could be looking at alternatives from other cities such as those who have implemented homeless villages. pallet homes, and more.

“We need to look at some of those ideas that could be implemented here in Spokane. Something better than a homeless encampment on Department of Transportation property, a homeless village as one alternative to a homeless shelter,” Smith said.

Smith says a recent survey showed 823 people are unsheltered in Spokane. Smith says while the potential of the new shelter is part of the solution, it won’t be the entire solution.

He says it’s going to take the community’s involvement to help solve homelessness.

“I’m seeing more community discussion about homelessness and homeless solutions than I’ve ever heard or seen before and that’s encouraging. But at some point we need to stop talking and move into action,” Smith said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 40

Sean Coorough
4d ago

it makes me sick because most of these people are in their 20s and perfectly able to work. but they would rather make a sign saying need money help me. I have no sympathy for him and they should be arrested for vagrancy!!! you try to help them give them money and food and in return they steal your tires and break your car windows.

Reply(1)
17
Goodluck
4d ago

Half these people don’t want to work when they can get EVERYTHING for free and feel sorry for them I DONT I have had 2 jobs most of my life never asking for a handout I worked for a store in this town on a daily occurrence I would get yelled at by these homeless ppl for not paying for their stuff that they were short on they need to get jobs and take care of themselves and not stealing cause most of them do Mayor Woodward if Spokane ppl really want to help them ask them if they want a job if not kick them out of this city they are only ruining Spokane you don’t have to worry about felony flats it’s all over Spokane so sad I’m done paying taxes to ppl that can help themselves they need to earn their own way

Reply
17
LoveUSA
3d ago

If you're not willing to give them low barrier where they can come in drunk stoned I whatever they want.. Homeless people do not want to follow rules regulations are laws. Not all but a large percentage large enough to cover underneath underneath the Brown street and division street individual street train trestle and then taper out onto the sidewalk on Sprague. It's out of control and it has been for a very long time.

Reply
11
Related
97.5 KISS FM

Wildly Popular Tri-Cities BBQ Restaurant Is Headed to Spokane

A Popular Tri-Cities Restaurant Is Expanding To Spokane This Summer. From humble beginnings to expansion, one popular Tri-Cities restaurant is headed to Spokane this summer. Porter's Real Barbeque Is Opening Up A New Restaurant In Spokane. Kudos to Porter's Real Barbeque of the Tri-Cities, they're expanding to Spokane. In an...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Society
FOX 28 Spokane

Splash Down will remain closed this summer

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Splash Down has been a Spokane Valley staple since the 1980s, but like so many small businesses, the water park was hit hard by COVID-19 and now as another summer rolls around, will remain closed. Once a buzzing water park filled with laughs and smiles,...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Fake gold scam picking up speed in Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. – Another scam is on the rise in Spokane: people get approached at gas stations, grocery stores, casinos or other public places with a deal that sounds too good to be true, but instead of striking gold they realize they’ve struck out. “Oftentimes the suspects in...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#Spokesman Review#Spokane Boxing
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Frustrating’: Despite federal help, families still struggle to find formula

SPOKANE, Wash. – More baby formula will hit store shelves in the coming weeks. The White House says a few planes full of formula will leave several countries Thursday. Earlier this week, President Biden announced the fifth shipment of baby formula coming into the US, which several flights will start Thursday. The first two shipments were prioritized to go to hospitals, pharmacies and the Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program agencies that do direct purchases of formula. Washington does not have any of those.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane council debates mayor's 'double-standards'

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Zack Zappone has accused Mayor Nadine Woodward of being hypocritical about when neighbors should and shouldn’t report unlawful activities to authorities. He was referring to Woodward’s recent veto of an ordinance that sets limits on outdoor watering from June 1 to...
SPOKANE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane County sheriff: 'It’s like Independence Day for criminals'

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich questions how the Washington Legislature can say the state is serious about solving gun violence when enhancements have been stripped away on sentences when firearms are used in commission of a crime. “Does that sound like they are really serious...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Charges recommended in 2012 reclassified murder of Spokane woman

SPOKANE, Wash. — Charges are being recommended in the reclassified murder of a Spokane woman.  Spokane Police want to charge Robert G. Davis, 52, with first-degree murder in Kala Williams’ death. Williams’ body was discovered near Lindeke Street and 14th Ave on May 13, 2012. Investigators believed she was murdered somewhere else, then dismembered and put into bags by the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy