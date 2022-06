A Port Arthur man remains in a Louisiana jail after he and two others allegedly opened fire on multiple vehicles in Lake Charles. Javin U. Green, 19, was arrested May 22 at approximately 2 a.m. in Lake Charles. According to information from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were working security detail near Common Street when they heard gunshots. As they approached the parking lot, they saw a vehicle speed away.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO