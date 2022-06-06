ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Kristin Smart will be called a “victim” throughout murder trial

By Veronica Macias
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hk9E4_0g2ZKfVK00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 7, 2022, 1:07 p.m.-- On the second day of the pretrial hearings for Paul and Ruben Flores both the defense and the prosecution presented their motions in limine.

Close to a dozen motions were presented by each party arguing what should be admissible at trial and what should not.

Robert Sanger, Paul Flores' attorney, submitted a motion to have Kristin Smart referred to only by her name. Prosecutor Eric Dobroth objected, saying " there is no doubt she is a victim."

Judge Jennifer O'Keefe determined the court would not preclude, saying Kristin is a victim, despite not knowing what happened to her.

O'Keefe also granted the exclusion of discussion about Smart's sexual history, any rumors and speculation that she was pregnant at the time of her disappearance or that she went off to Santa Barbara. The reason being that all of it is hearsay. However, O'Keefe did allow for questions about her history if "what transpired is relevant. Taking questions surrounding surrounding her history on a case-by-case basis.

Another notable motion by the prosecution that was denied, was the effort to exclude questions to a key witness, Jennifer Hudson, surrounding her drug use. The judge with the caveat that questions not be about her general disposition.

Sanger also was granted a motion to refer to Paul Flores by his name before the jury and not defendant.

The prosecution submitted a motion to exclude discussion about their team wearing purple ties in solidarity.

Judge denies motion to dismiss in Kristin Smart murder trial

UPDATE JUNE 6, 2022, 6:30 p.m.-- A judge denied a motion to dismiss the case based on "outrageous government conduct," according to defense attorney Robert Sanger.

Sanger's claim centers around a photo call a woman made on May 27 of 2022. The woman who lives near Susan Flores, Paul Flores' mother, claimed that Susan was taking pictures of her eight-year-old daughter. The Arroyo Grande Police Department took a police report, and a search warrant was issued for Susan's phone by a judge in San Luis Obispo. The warrant spans cell data between May 20-27.

However, days before the allegedly odd behavior by Susan, there was a "meet and confer" on May 24 about a settlement discussion - all of which is entirely confidential. If Susan messaged anyone anything surrounding the settlement talks, it would now be in the hands of investigators.

No pictures describing what the woman reported were found.

Prosecutor Paul Dobroth says there was no "fishing expedition."

Still, Sanger argued that around the same time the search warrant was issued, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's office was disseminating information to a podcaster to elicit Susan and other Flores family members to send text messages to one another and flush out incriminating details.

ORIGINAL STORY

Judge decides on dual jury for Paul and Ruben Flores trial

The pretrial hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores started in Monterey County Monday after being transferred from San Luis Obispo County.

The father and son could not receive a fair trial after 25 years of high media interest, so a venue change was ordered.

Paul Flores is accused of murdering Kristine Smart after walking her home from an off-campus party at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Ruben Flores is accused of being an accessory to the murder, allegedly helping his son dispose of her body.

Smart's remains have yet to be found.

READ MORE: Kristen Smart murder trial coming to Monterey County

The Smart family was preset for the first day of the pretrial.

On the first day of the pretrial, the state indicated they had statements from Paul Flores to include as evidence. The statements were taken on June 19, 1996.

However, introducing the statements caused concern about implicating Ruben Flores under the Aranda-Bruton Rule. The rule states that "In a joint trial of two or more defendants, an out-of-court admission or confession is generally admissible against the defendant who made the statement."

Judge Jennifer O'Keefe has decided to include the out-of-court statements.

As a result, the trial will follow a dual jury procedure.

Both defendants in this murder trial will each have their own jury. Selection of the juries will run between June 13 - July 1. During the selection process, some 1,720 possible jurors will only hear a brief statement about the facts in the case.

During the morning hours, the defense briefly mentioned a motion to dismiss a copy of a search warrant for "outrageous government conduct."

The motion to dismiss is being talked about after a court recess.

The trial is expected to last until October.

The post Kristin Smart will be called a “victim” throughout murder trial appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Plea agreement discussed in Kristin Smart murder case

During a pretrial hearing on Monday morning for accused murderer Paul Flores and his alleged accomplice Ruben Flores, attorneys revealed discussions over a possible plea agreement with San Luis Obispo County prosecutors. Ruben Flores’ son Paul Flores is accused of murdering Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996. Charged...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande teen’s murderer paroled

Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen last week ordered parole for a San Luis Obispo County man who, as a teenager, killed a 15-year-old Arroyo Grande High School student in what was initially planned as part of a satanic ritual. In 1995, Casey Royce, then 17, murdered Arroyo Grande High...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
calcoastnews.com

Suspect shot, killed during crime spree

A crime spree that included a murder, shooting, robbery and carjacking, and led to a chase through San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, ended with one of the two suspects dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are investigating the suspect’s death as...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Flores
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Paso Robles Daily News

Authorities detain wanted suspects after vehicle spotted in Paso Robles

Suspects believed to have been involved with multiple crimes including carjacking, shooting, armed robbery, murder. – Yesterday at approximately 4 p.m. the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received information about two wanted suspects out of Santa Barbara County believed to have been involved yesterday in a carjacking, shooting, and armed robbery, as well as a murder that occurred on Sunday.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Law#Smart
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield man sentenced to 42 years in prison for molesting a six-year-old girl

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County District Attorney Jeannie M. Pacioni said a man was sentenced Friday on five counts of child molestation. Juan Hernandez Velasco, 39, will go to prison for 42 years after being found guilty of committing three counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14 years old and two The post Greenfield man sentenced to 42 years in prison for molesting a six-year-old girl appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Bakersfield couple charged with insurance fraud and arson following joint investigation

“BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Eduardo Suarez, 38, was arraigned today on two felony counts of insurance fraud and arson after he was arrested last month at his worksite on an outstanding warrant. Suarez allegedly conspired with his then girlfriend, Nicole Hamen, 37, to stage a vehicle theft and arson in order to obtain an insurance payout they were not entitled to receive. Attempts were made to locate and arrest Hamen on an outstanding warrant alleging similar charges, but she eluded authorities and remains at large.
KGET

Man killed at apartment complex owned by CVAF identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office has released the name of one victim who was shot and killed in Oildale on Tuesday. Timothy A Blevins, 63, of Bakersfield, and another, unidentified victim died at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation on Decatur Street near Grant Drive, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas and Soledad gang members found guilty of “removal” stabbings in Monterey County Jail

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Two Monterey County gang members were found guilty of engaging in multiple conspiracies involving gang membership and gang violence inside Monterey County Jail, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan. Vincent Gerald Garcia, 55, of Salinas, and Jorge Jasso, 29, The post Salinas and Soledad gang members found guilty of “removal” stabbings in Monterey County Jail appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy