The Wedding Movie New Jersey Says ‘I Do’ to More Than All the Others

Mary Louise Parker, 57, is a highly successful actress and Broadway star. First landing a small role on a television series in 1975, Mary’s career really kicked off after her Broadway debut as Rita in Craig Lucas’ Prelude to a Kiss in 1990. From there she went on to star in an impressive list of projects, such as the films Grand Canyon and Fried Green Tomatoes, both from 1991, the hit television series The West Wing, between 2001 and 2006, and the Showtime comedy-drama Weeds, between 2005 and 2012. In addition, she has been cast in 12 Broadway shows, her most recent being 2022’s How I Learned To Drive. Even more impressively, Mary holds two Golden Globes to her name and five nominations, an Emmy, and two Tony Awards.

