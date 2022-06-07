ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Trailfest 2022 Takes Place With Few Adjustments

By Kevin Koile
Sheridan Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trail led many people to Kendrick Park in Sheridan this weekend, although some of it had to undergo a change. The 3rd annual Trailfest took place as bicyclists and non-bicyclists gathered to either go for...

Sheridan Media

Northern Wyoming Walleyes Unlimited hosts BBBS Fishing Day

The Northern Wyoming Walleyes Unlimited hosted their annual fishing day for Big Brothers Big Sisters last Saturday, June 4th, at Lake DeSmet. Ken Gould, President of the Walleyes’ association, said that the membership also gifts each child a fishing pole and a fully equipped tackle box for them to keep and take home.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Chamber: WYDOT Sets Public Meetings on Main St. Project

The public is invited to attend two meetings scheduled next week to discuss the upcoming Sheridan Main Street Reconstruction project, which will be happening next year. Dixie Johnson, with the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, was a recent guest on our talk show Public Pulse, and said she wanted to let the public know about the informational meetings.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan, WY
Sheridan Media

Sauers Named to Fill Term on Tourism Board

During their regular meeting this week, the Johnson County Commission voted to approve the appointment of Jody Sauers to the Johnson County Tourism Association Board. Commissioner Bill Novotny said there was one applicant, and explained the one requirement to serve on the board. Sauers was appointed to fill the unexpired...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Votes to Raise Garbage Rates

A Resolution to amend city code “pertaining to the collection practice of garbage, trash, and other waste matter” has been passed on first reading by the Buffalo City Council. The purpose of the ordinance was explained further by Mayor Shane Schrader during this week’s regular meeting. The...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Carol Sanders

Carol M. Sanders of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Sedona, Arizona passed away suddenly with family in her Sedona home on May 26, 2022. She was 63 years old. Carol was born in Denver, Colorado on August 26, 1958. Carol’s family moved to Buffalo in the summer of 1965 where she grew up participating in high school speech and debate, band, and choir, graduating from Buffalo High School in 1977. In 1980, she received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Pre-Med from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, and, following in her father’s footsteps, studied Civil Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle, receiving her Bachelor’s of Science in 1984.
SHERIDAN, WY
#Trailfest
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Issues Flag Day Fireworks Reminder

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners issued a reminder about the use of fireworks on Flag Day, Tuesday, June 14. The use of fireworks are allowed in the unincorporated areas of Sheridan County on Flag Day from 6:01 am through 11:30 pm. Fireworks are not permitted on county land and easements or on public roads or highways. The use of fireworks are prohibited within 50 feet of any occupied structure without permission of the owner.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

SMH Hosts Media Conference on Latest COVID Info

There has been an uptick in COVID cases in Sheridan County in recent weeks and in response, Sheridan Memorial Hospital scheduled a media conference Thursday morning to give the lates information and to answer questions. On hand at the conference were CEO Mike McCafferty, Chief Nursing Officer Cathy Bealer, and...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Johnson County Lends Support for SMH Crisis Center

Johnson County’s Commissioners have passed a Resolution in favor of Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s proposed Crisis Stabilization Unit that will serve both Sheridan and Johnson Counties. County Commissioner Bill Novotny explained the reason for adopting the Resolution. Johnson County Prevention Specialist Bill Hawley praised the commissioners and thanked them...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

US Marine From Buffalo Killed In Aircraft Crash In California

Five Marines, including one from Buffalo, were killed when an Osprey aircraft crashed in a southern California desert on Wednesday (June 8th). A statement from Wyoming US Senator John Barrasso’s office says Seth Rasmuson of Buffalo, was one of the five. At around 12:25pm PDT, the aircraft crashed in...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Supreme Court Censures Former Gillette Attorney

The Wyoming Supreme Court has issued an order of public censure to former Gillette attorney Wendy Owens. According to a media release from the Wyoming State Bar, the public censure stemmed from Owens’ lack of diligence in representing a client and failure to abide by her clients’ directives. Owens missed a deadline to file an objection to the opposing party’s submission of itemized damages. After missing the deadline, but before an Order was entered, Owens informed her client that she would file an objection the following week but failed to do so.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Man Changes Plea on Multiple Theft, Forgery Charges

A change of plea hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 60-year-old Richard Romeo. Pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the state, Romeo pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft and two counts of felony forgery. In exchange for the guilty pleas, the prosecution agreed to dismiss four additional counts of forgery as part of the plea agreement.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Sentenced for Felony Drug Possession

A Sheridan man charged with felony drug possession was sentenced Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. District Court Judge William Edelman accepted the terms of the plea agreement that was reached between the defendant and the state and sentenced Scott Ragsdale to 2 to 4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation for the charge of felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Ragsdale was given five days of credit for time served. The possession charge was prosecuted as a felony because Ragsdale has at least three prior drug possession convictions on his record. Judge Edelman also ordered Ragsdale to pay $565 in various court costs and fees.
SHERIDAN, WY

