At the east end of the 12th Street Boardwalk in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, one man is building an artistic reputation that is rippling through the coastal South. It all began when Hunter Gibbes made a “doodle” in the Sunset Beach sand back in 2005. “It was after a long, late day on the beach talking with friends,” Hunter says. “No one wanted to pack up since we were all leaving the next day. Actual mazes started the following year, in 2006, and it has grown into what I do today.” The doodles and drawings that once bought Hunter more time in the sand are now the very thing that draws thousands of people to Sunset Beach every year.

SUNSET BEACH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO