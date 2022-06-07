ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 motions to dismiss approved in hazing lawsuit against Phi Gamma Delta fraternity

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Thirteen motions to dismiss have been approved in the lawsuit against the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, also known as Fiji.

A hearing was held Monday and Daniel Santulli's lawyer David Bianchi says he plans to dismiss all of the original 23 defendants over the next several days.

Samuel Gandhi and Alec Wetzler will be the only two names are left in the lawsuit.

Wetzler has been the only person who has been criminally charged. He's faces two counts of buying and giving alcohol to a minor.

Wetzler has a hearing scheduled for July 7th.

Santulli is home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, but is blind and cannot communicate or walk, said Bianchi.

The incident that put Santulli in the hospital has led to the fraternity's recognition being withdrawn and on-campus discipline against 13 MU students.

