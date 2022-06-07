ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

This Team Is The Favorite To Sign Deandre Ayton If He Leaves The Suns

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

According to BetOnline, the Detroit Pistons are the favorite to sign Deandre Ayton if he were to leave the Phoenix Suns. The NBA Finals are taking place between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the anticipation for free agency is heating up.

The Phoenix Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks, and they are now in an offseason where they have a very important question to answer.

2018 first overall pick Deandre Ayton is a restricted free agent, and they will more than likely have to pay a lot of money if they want to keep him.

According to BetOnline, the Detroit Pistons are the favorite to sign Ayton if he leaves the Suns.

The interesting aspect of that hypothetical scenario is that the Pistons would then have both the first (Ayton) and second (Marvin Bagley) overall picks in the 2018 NBA Draft on their roster.

Both players are still very young (23-years-old), and they also have the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (Cade Cunningham).

For a young team that is rebuilding, that would be an exceptional core to build off of, and it's something to keep an eye on when the free agency period begins.

Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Request Permission to Interview Phoenix Suns Coach Kevin Young

After Quin Snyder stepped down from his position as head coach, the Utah Jazz have already begun the process to find their next man in charge. One of those coaches that will get a turn in interviews is Phoenix Suns assistant coach Kevin Young. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Utah requested permission to interview Young.
PHOENIX, AZ
