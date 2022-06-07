Police: DUI driver arrested in restricted Wichita River Run area

A Wichita man was arrested after driving through a closed-off area for the Wichita River Run.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning near Central and Museum Blvd. Police say a man, 31, drove a blue Nissan Versa, drove into a closed off area and struck a traffic sign.

Officers who were working traffic control along the route responded and developed probable cause that the driver was impared.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. No injuries were reported.