ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police: DUI driver arrested in restricted Wichita River Run area

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2WON_0g2ZJoU400

A Wichita man was arrested after driving through a closed-off area for the Wichita River Run.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning near Central and Museum Blvd. Police say a man, 31, drove a blue Nissan Versa, drove into a closed off area and struck a traffic sign.

Officers who were working traffic control along the route responded and developed probable cause that the driver was impared.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.  No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Wichita teen critically injured in shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita teen has been critically injured in a shooting that happened Thursday night in south Wichita. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Lieutenant Mike Linnehan, officers received a report of a shooting at 8:07 p.m. in the 2400 block of S Laura. Upon arrival to the scene, Wichita police found […]
Great Bend Post

$30K in copper wiring stolen from Kansas grain elevator

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating theft in Salina and asking the public for help with information. On Thursday, police received a report of a burglary at 300 E. Ash Street, the former Western Star Mill grain elevator, according to a media release. The victim reported suspects entered...
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Police want your help identifying a gunman

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are looking for a gunman and they want your help. The gunman was caught on camera near apartments in the 3700 block of Ross Parkway in Southeast Wichita. Police say that the incident took place at 4:30 a.m. on April 15. The man walked up...
WICHITA, KS
tsnews.com

Man critically hurt in Goddard motorcycle wreck

GODDARD – A Friday afternoon crash in Goddard sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries.The accident happened just after 4 p.m. Friday at 183rd Street West and Sunset, north of Kellogg. A man roughly 40 years of age suffered critical injuries. Two other people sustained minor injuries.The man was wearing safety gear. He was going northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him.The crash is being investigated.Law enforcement officials encourage drivers of cars and trucks to be alert...
GODDARD, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#Traffic Control#Traffic Sign#Central And Museum Blvd
kggfradio.com

Parsons Man Arrested After Multi-County Motorcycle Chase

A Parsons man has been arrested after leading officers in multiple counties through a high-speed chase. Early yesterday afternoon, a Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputy clocked a motorcycle going eastbound on U.S. 166 at 107 mph. When the deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle, the driver, 25-year-old Charles Harris of Parsons, failed to stop and continued east into Montgomery County. Harris then proceeded toward Caney, where officers from the Caney Police Department responded to assist Chautauqua County. Two patrol cars were able to stop Harris at the U.S 166 and U.S 75 Junction, just prior to him entering the city of Caney.
PARSONS, KS
KWCH.com

Two injured in morning crash on E Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg at 143rd in east Wichita Wednesday morning. The severity of their injuries wasn’t confirmed, but dispatch said a firefighter reported they suffered serious injuries. The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. and involved at least...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
KOLR10 News

Barry County inmates believed to have driven to Salina, KS, says Sheriff

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – New details have emerged in the search for 3 inmates who escaped from the Barry County Jail last week. The Barry County Sheriff said Monday that the inmates who escaped from the Barry County Jail last week are believed to have stolen a vehicle and driven to Salina, KS, before abandoning […]
KSNT News

Arrest made in Kansas police shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting on May 21 earlier this year through the efforts of several law enforcement agencies. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Carlton W. Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City, was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 7, at 9:15 p.m. after […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Update: Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Rollover crash claims life of Kansas man

STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man lost his life Tuesday night in a rollover crash in Stafford County, Kansas. Forty-nine-year-old Brian John Dalton, of St. John, lost his life when the vehicle he was in left the road, overcorrected, left the road again, and hit an embankment causing the Dodge Ram 3500 to roll. […]
KWCH.com

Vacant Park City hotel getting revamped into new school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hotel along I-135 in Park City will now serve a new purpose. The Life Prep Academy announced they are building a second location. The hotel closed during the pandemic. However, in December 2021, Wichita’s life prep academy and word of life church purchased the vacant hotel. What once was a closed Best Western in North Park City will now be the private school’s second location for grades pre-school through 12 grade.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy