ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle police say principal refuses to cooperate after school break-in

By Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MNKy_0g2ZJhIz00

(SEATTLE) – Police reports allege that a Seattle Elementary School Principal was uncooperative after a repeat offender broke into a classroom.

According to Seattle Police, the incident happened Thursday around 2:30 p.m. The school day was almost out when a man hopped the fence onto the Sand Point Elementary School campus.

Student Amani Powell-Rodriguez says she was on the playground and vividly remembers the moments that followed.

“Someone said to run, so everyone ran into the class,” said Powell-Rodriguez.

According to the fifth grader, the man came into her classroom twice. The first time he just looked around.

“Then he came back, but me and my friend were trying to close the door,” said Powell-Rodriguez. “He kind of looked confused and kind of worried, but he also kind of looked like he knew what he was doing.”

A report made by Seattle Police claims school officials never called 911, someone else reported there was a lockdown on campus.

Responding officer Nicholas Guzley Jr. claims when they arrived on scene, the principal was uncooperative.

“He provided very little information about the incident,” said Guzley Jr. “I was only advised the suspect jumped the fence.”

Guzley Jr. says the principal and two other teachers refused to speak with them.

“I had not been advised of any crime, so I contacted the suspect thinking I was performing a welfare check due to his mental state,” said Guzley Jr. “He appeared to be under the influence of narcotics or possibly having a mental episode.”

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Authorities eventually identified the suspect as 20-year-old Liban Harsam of Seattle. Court records show Harsam is a repeat offender with a lengthy list of priors. Harsam has been charged nine times within the last year.

Reports say Harsam left school grounds with a child’s backpack in hand. Guzley Jr. wrote that the principal refused to identify which child Harsam had stolen it from, thus eliminating a victim in the case and destroying probable cause.

KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan asked Seattle Public Schools for a response to these claims.

A spokesperson for the district wrote in an email:

“We have been in communication with Chief Diaz and the command staff at the north precinct. We have scheduled a debrief with SPD about this event and to determine how we can improve communications and coordination when SPD responds to calls at our school.”

Casey McNerthney, spokesperson for the King County Prosecutor’s Office, says due to the lack of evidence, there will be no felony charges. Instead, the case was directed by Seattle Police to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office.

“Really, what it comes down to is what evidence we have from investigators,” said McNerthney. “From our conversations with SPD, there’s a question about what they were able to get after those initial conversations.”

The City Attorney’s Office has charged Harsam with five violations: criminal trespass, vehicle prowling, two counts of assault and resisting arrest.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 26

Matthew Mcgrath
3d ago

sounds like it was more than a break in. I hear he tried to abduct two children. the principal turned his back on the police who responded to his 911 call. seems to me this principle actually has turned his back on the safety of these children.

Reply
33
Fox Trot
3d ago

The principal should face consequences for endangering the children. And, parents should think twice about where their students attend.

Reply
34
Brian Alexander
3d ago

Principal needs to be fired and charged for not doing his job to protect the children And take his teaching license so he can never work for any school

Reply(3)
24
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett police arrest four-time felon with loaded handgun

Everett police arrested a four-time felon who had a gun, the police department announced Friday. According to police, last week, officers noticed a motorcycle being driven with no license plate. When officers tried to stop the motorcycle, the driver stopped and took off on foot. Officers were chasing the man...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Person stabbed after Seattle fight

A person was stabbed in the arm after a fight in Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 11 a.m. on June 10, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the corner of Second Avenue and Bell Street. According to Seattle Department of Transportation cameras, the...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kentwood High School staff member arrested

KENT, Wash. — A staff member of the Kent School District was arrested Thursday morning. Kentwood High School sent a letter to parents and students informing them of allegations of “inappropriate behavior by a KW staff member.” The school said the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave and that law enforcement was notified.
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
MyNorthwest

Unconfirmed threat forces Olivia Park Elementary into lockdown

Olivia Park Elementary received the all-clear to lift a lockdown from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputies, according to Katie Pence, Olivia Park Elementary Principal. Law enforcement performed a sweep of the campus and did not identify a threat. A review of security footage found that an unknown juvenile walked through the campus but did not enter any of the school buildings.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Caravan of police vehicles on I-5 were headed to SWAT operation

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A 33-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Renton earlier this month was arrested in Lynnwood on June 9. According to police, the suspect approached a man while he was in his car and shot him six times. The shooting took place on June 2 at a Safeway in Renton.
LYNNWOOD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Police#Seattle City#Police Precinct#Un
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies arrest 14-time convicted felon in Whatcom County

BLAINE, Wash. — Deputies arrested a 14-time convicted felon Tuesday while responding to a reported drive-by shooting in Blaine, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:30 p.m., several 911 callers reported shots fired in the 4600 block of Alderson Road. Deputies responded to the area...
BLAINE, WA
q13fox.com

4 arrested in North Seattle bank robbery

SEATTLE - Four people have been arrested following a bank robbery and a police chase that started in North Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers say a bank was robbed in the 10700 block of 5th Ave. NE around 6 p.m. A police chase ensued shortly after. Three...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

King County announces DUI emphasis patrols this weekend

King County will be increasing patrols Friday and Saturday to monitor for drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. The emphasis patrols are to kick off the “100 Safe Days of Summer” campaign, during which law enforcement agencies deploy increased...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two conflicting stories: what really happened at Sand Point Elementary?

SEATTLE — Conflicting stories are circulating after a man hopped a fence and broke into a Seattle elementary school. These competing accounts have law enforcement and parents in the Sand Point neighborhood at odds. Seattle Police claim the principal at Sand Point Elementary did not cooperate with officers, and so they had no choice but to let the intruder go. Parents say the principal bravely defended their children, not law enforcement.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County deputy on the run since being charged with felony arrested in California

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy charged with a felony in May for trashing his family home was arrested last week in California and fired by the department Wednesday. Michael A. Phipps, 49, is suspected of causing at least $50,000 in damage to his and his wife’s Eatonville home in May, according to court documents. He faces a charge of first-degree malicious mischief, a class B felony. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest last month.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
98K+
Followers
112K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy