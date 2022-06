DWI/Hit and Run Crash- On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 6:27 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Sea Bright Road and Clearwater Drive, for a report of a motor vehicle crash (hit and run). The caller reported that a vehicle crashed into a tree and left the scene. The vehicle was later located a short distance away. Officers identified the driver, Jeremy Hofer, 25, of Beach Boulevard. Investigation at the scene revealed that Jeremy had been driving while intoxicated. Jeremy was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters, where he was processed. Jeremy was issued several motor vehicle summons including DWI, Reckless Driving Failure to Maintain Lane, Suspended Registration, Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Report an Accident, and Open Container. Jeremy was later released pursuant to John’s Law.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO