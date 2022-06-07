‘Best Pizza Shop’ Plans Late-August Opening on Main Street

Wow! This estate has been in the William Ziegler family since 1905. Ziegler was a baking soda magnate who originally built this estate as a summer getaway to the country. And are the new owners a family or two families that ponied up $100,000,000 for this Fairfield County, Connecticut gold coast address? Or, did the Town of Darien (pronounced Derry-Ann) where the home is located, go for it? When I first saw this listing, I was routing for the town because the thought behind owning it is turning it into a public-use green space for the residents of Darien. I mean just look at it!

DARIEN, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO