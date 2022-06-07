ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Best Pizza Shop’ Plans Late-August Opening on Main Street

By Michael Dinan
newcanaanite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new pizza shop planned for the former Vicolo space on Main Street is scheduled to open late-August, according to its owner. Best Pizza Shop will offer Detroit- and New York-style pies, chef...

newcanaanite.com

Comments / 0

Related
WestfairOnline

Food truck event coming to Shelton

Celebrate Shelton will be hosting Food Trucks on the River, a mix of a la carte dining, live music and activities. The event will take place June 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Shelton, with a rain date of June 19. This event is free to attend, with a $5 suggested donation.
SHELTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Breakfast-Coffee Spot Opens On Whitney

After sampling three ​“amazing” drinks, Lily Kitfield-Vernon knew she had found that ​“new local spot” within walking distance she’d been waiting for. Kitfield-Vernon ordered those three drinks (an iced mocha, iced green tea, and an iced coffee) at Poppy’s Coffee + Kitchen which opened last week at 374 Whitney Ave.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Southbury Diner Named Best in Connecticut 2022 By Food & Wine

Congratulations are in order for the hard working folks slinging the eggs and coffee on Main Street South in Southbury, the diner they work so hard in has just been recognized by Food and Wine Magazine as the Best Diner in Connecticut for 2022. Laurel Diner, located at 544 Main...
Eyewitness News

2 Connecticut spots make best lobster roll list

(WFSB) - 2 Connecticut spots landed on a list of “America’s 30 best lobster rolls.”. It starts with a quarter pound of fresh lobster, a little lemon, a whole lot of melted butter, and, of course, these waterfront views which create a crustacean combination that’s tough to beat.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

Haven Hot Chicken Opening June 18th in Orange CT

Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, has announced its opening of a second location in Orange, Connecticut. The Grand Opening weekend kicks off on June 18, featuring family friendly activities and giveaways. Located at 550 Boston Post Road, the 1400 square foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
ORANGE, CT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Most Expensive New England Home at $100 Million With Prohibition-Era Whiskey in the Cellar Has Sold, Here’s Who Bought It

Wow! This estate has been in the William Ziegler family since 1905. Ziegler was a baking soda magnate who originally built this estate as a summer getaway to the country. And are the new owners a family or two families that ponied up $100,000,000 for this Fairfield County, Connecticut gold coast address? Or, did the Town of Darien (pronounced Derry-Ann) where the home is located, go for it? When I first saw this listing, I was routing for the town because the thought behind owning it is turning it into a public-use green space for the residents of Darien. I mean just look at it!
DARIEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Stop & Shop To Hold One-Day Career Fair At All Connecticut Stores

Stop & Shop’s Connecticut stores will host a one-day, all-store career fair on Saturday, June 11th from 10:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. Applicants interested in beginning a rewarding career with a thriving company can visit any of the supermarket’s Connecticut stores for an on-the-spot interview. Interviews will be held...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Two CT restaurants make 'America's 30 Best Lobster Rolls' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut restaurants' lobster rolls are on a list of the country's best, sharing space with entries from Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island — and well beyond New England. In a feature published on MSN, food website Gourmandize shared...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

A Local Legend Has the Fattest Grinders in All of Connecticut

Please forgive me D'Amelio and Nardelli families. Also, I'd like to say I'm sorry for what I'm about to say to Ann's Deli, Katz's Deli, and Sweet Bella. This simple Waterbury boy has moved to Torrington, and I've finally tried a grinder from a longtime local legend that my new neighbors have been telling me about, and damn, I'm going to stick around for awhile.
whiteplainscnr.com

NEW PLAYLAND ON EVE OF PLANNED OPENING TOMORROW–PREVIEW THE PARK! GET SEASON PASS.

WPCNR PLAYLAND TODAY. By John F. Bailey, June 8, 2022:. 24 hours from now Standard Amusements is scheduled to open Playland at 10:00 A.M. and closing at 3 P.M. On Friday Saturday and Sunday this weekend the new Playland opens at noon and closes at 10P.M. Next Week Playland will be open from 4 to 10 P.M. each evening on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and resume 12 to 10 P.M. hours on Friday. Admission information are at the bottom of the Pre-opening pictures shot by WPNCR yesterday.
RYE, NY
bkreader.com

Nostrand Ave Ice Cream Shop Named Among The Best In New York City

The Caribbean-American scoop shop, found on the Crown Heights border, was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. A Caribbean-American scoop shop found on the Crown Heights border was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. (Shutterstock) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A Caribbean-American scoop shop […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Now & Then: Birdsall House

With the arrival of the New Canaan train line in 1868, the quiet farming community of New Canaan opened up to the world. The idyllic New England town quickly became a hot spot in the summer for seasonal visitors. These visitors, typically from New York City, could easily spend a few weeks in the country to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and have relief from the heat. In order to accommodate these tourists New Canaan was able to sustain five different inns. Largest and grandest of all of these inns was the Birdsall House.
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Podcast: New Canaan Sculpture Trail

This week, on 0684-Radi0, our free podcast (subscribe here in the iTunes Store), we talk to Nancy Bemis, co-chair of the New Canaan Sculpture Trail. Composed of 10 sculptures to be found throughout New Canaan and running under the theme “Open Space for Everyone,” the Sculpture Trail is up now and will remain in place through October. A kickoff celebration and fundraiser for the New Canaan Land Trust called “An Evening Under the Fireflies” will be held 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 17 at the Carriage Barn Arts Center.
NEW CANAAN, CT

