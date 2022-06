MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Beloit has announced that it will host a “Touch a Truck event” on Thursday, June 16, to educate the public on big rigs. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside Park at the Rotary Center parking lot in Beloit and will be hosted by Beloit Parks and Recreation Department.

