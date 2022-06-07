UPDATE: More details released on deadly SLC shooting

TUESDAY 6/7/22 7:25 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person is dead and multiple others were injured after a deadly shooting on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the shooting happened at an apartment complex near 1636 West Briar Rose Place a little after 7 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one person with gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead. Officers say three others were injured and were treated at local hospitals.

Police say several people were inside an apartment unit when a fight broke out that resulted in the shooting.

Two of the victims, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old man, sustained gunshot wounds, and a third person, a 21-year-old, has non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a gun. “One officer was injured while performing life-saving efforts inside the apartment unit,” police say. The officer was transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

The 21-year-old and 19-year-old have been released from the hospital.

SLCPD has confirmed the motive, in this case, is being investigated as an attempted robbery.

After the shooting, officers say several people fled the scene in two separate vehicles. One vehicle was later found at 1150 South Redwood Road and the other car that was found at 60 South Redwood had one of the injured victims inside. Both vehicles have been processed as evidence.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, with all people involved believed to be known to each other.

So far, no arrests have been made. SLCPD says this deadly shooting marks the sixth homicide in Salt Lake City in 2022.

No identities have been released at this time as the case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-106677.

