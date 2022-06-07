ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

Thursday, Friday, Saturday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstate Sale Thursday June 9 Friday June...

Summerfest coming to Tallassee

The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce is used to hosting sidewalk events in downtown, but with the utility relocation project occurring this summer, other plans have been made. Chamber Director Jerry Cunningham said officials have decided to move to Tallassee City Hall and take advantage of the lawns and gazebo for a single event — Summerfest.
Kimberly Davis Shares Her Weight Loss Journey and Smarter Lifestyle

When her mother came home after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, Kimberly Davis sprang into action. “[My mother] didn’t want to be put on insulin. My dad has diabetes, and diabetes runs on this side of the family,” Davis said. “I told her, ‘Momma, give me 90 days, … we are going to get you healthier.’”
Mr. James Benjamin Jones

James Benjamin (Ben) Jones, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long battle with COPD on June 6, 2022. He was born on March 30, 1937, in Tallassee, Alabama, and graduated from Tallassee High School in 1955. After graduation he enlisted in the Army and served for three years. Following his military service, he returned to Tallassee and worked for Mt. Vernon Mills for over 40 years, serving as their Purchasing Manager prior to his retirement. Ben enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, tending his garden, baking homemade bread, collecting coins, and gathering with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Voncile Davis Jones; his parents, Curtis A. and Esther Jones; his brother, Curtis E. Jones; and his sister Louise Shaw. He is survived by his wife of nine years, Fay Lock Jones; his daughter, Karen (Gary) Hall; his son, Cliff (Ashley) Jones; his grandchildren Colby (Paige) Jones, Abigail Jones, Emily Jones, Matthew Hall; his great grandson, Luke Allen Jones; his sister, Mary Ruth Webster; and stepchildren, Randall (Janice) Lock, Wendell (Jan) Lock, Kendell (Terry) Lock and Ramona (Jeff) Fray. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 8, at the First United Methodist Church in Tallassee with Rev. Clint McBroom officiating. Visitation is from 12-2pm and the service is at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the charity of your choice.
