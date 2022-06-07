Thursday, Friday, Saturday

James Benjamin (Ben) Jones, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long battle with COPD on June 6, 2022. He was born on March 30, 1937, in Tallassee, Alabama, and graduated from Tallassee High School in 1955. After graduation he enlisted in the Army and served for three years. Following his military service, he returned to Tallassee and worked for Mt. Vernon Mills for over 40 years, serving as their Purchasing Manager prior to his retirement. Ben enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, tending his garden, baking homemade bread, collecting coins, and gathering with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Voncile Davis Jones; his parents, Curtis A. and Esther Jones; his brother, Curtis E. Jones; and his sister Louise Shaw. He is survived by his wife of nine years, Fay Lock Jones; his daughter, Karen (Gary) Hall; his son, Cliff (Ashley) Jones; his grandchildren Colby (Paige) Jones, Abigail Jones, Emily Jones, Matthew Hall; his great grandson, Luke Allen Jones; his sister, Mary Ruth Webster; and stepchildren, Randall (Janice) Lock, Wendell (Jan) Lock, Kendell (Terry) Lock and Ramona (Jeff) Fray. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 8, at the First United Methodist Church in Tallassee with Rev. Clint McBroom officiating. Visitation is from 12-2pm and the service is at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the charity of your choice.

TALLASSEE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO