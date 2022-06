NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilman Oliver Thomas and chair of the criminal justice committee said it may be time to take new and drastic measures to fight crime. “Maybe it's time to talk about bringing in the National Guard,” Thomas said. "If it's realistic to save lives, to stop these people from coming to shoot up our town. If it's realistic to stop them from disrespecting our municipal and criminal laws that may be the only realistic thing we can count on."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO